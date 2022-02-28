The Police’s Stewart Copeland joins Eddie Vedder for cover of “Message in a Bottle” during Vedder’s LA solo show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Police drummer Stewart Copeland made a surprise appearance at Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder‘s solo concert in Los Angles this past Friday.

Vedder invited Copeland on stage for the show’s encore, which included a ramshackle cover of The Police’s “Message in a Bottle” — “Still practicing,” Eddie quipped at one point — and a closing performance of Neil Young‘s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

Copeland’s guest spot allowed Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, who’s been Vedder’s drummer for the tour, to take a breather during “Message in a Bottle,” but he returned to the stage to play guitar on “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

Fan-shot footage of the performance is streaming now on YouTube.

Vedder’s tour, which launched earlier this month in support of his new Earthling solo album, concluded Sunday in San Diego. For the run, Vedder was joined by his Earthlings solo band, which included Smith, ex-RHCP guitarist and current Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, and producer and guitarist Andrew Watt.

