The Power of Money: Huey Lewis and the News sells catalog for a reported $20 million

Huey Lewis and the News is the latest veteran act to sell their catalog for millions.

The group has partnered with Primary Wave Music to sell their “entire commercially released music catalog” from the band’s beginnings through 1994. The deal includes hits like “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “I Want a New Drug,” “Hip to Be Square,” “Workin’ for a Livin'” and the number-one smash “The Power of Love.”

In a statement, a Primary Wave executive said the company looks “forward to working with Huey to create new opportunities for his storied song catalog into the future.”

While Primary Wave would only describe the deal as “multi-million dollar,” Variety reports that according to sources, it’s worth around $20 million.

In 2018, Lewis revealed that he’s suffering from an inner-ear disorder, Meniere’s disease, which forced him to retire from performing. That same year, the band released Weather, an album of tracks recorded before Lewis was diagnosed. Lewis has said there are plans in the works for a jukebox musical based on the band’s hits.

