The Prequel For ‘Winnie The Pooh’ Will Be Coming Soon

Baboon Animation is working on a new origin story for Winnie the Pooh.

Mike de Seve will direct this new prequel story and will write the script with John Reynolds.

Reynolds said, “We’re telling the surprising origin story of the silly young bear and his friends, when they were still kids, in a way designed to connect with 21st-century kids.”

Seve said, “I think this unsinkable young cub is totally relatable for today’s kids, with his hell-bent craving for honey and his ludicrous schemes to get it. The whole gang is hilarious and are even more hilarious as kids, we’re finding out.”

