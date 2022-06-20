The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde says band will no longer play “any sort of Greatest Hits set”

Dave Simpson/WireImage

If you’re a Pretenders fan, here’s some potentially disappointing news: Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde says she no longer plans to play concerts that focus on her band’s best-known tunes.

In a Facebook message posted Friday, Hynde revealed she had some “good news,” writing, “I’m completely dumping any sort of Greatest Hits set for now on. I never wanted to go there in the first place but was trying to keep myself alive and pay the bills. And yes, I know that’s no reason to be in a rock band. (I was just too scared to go back to waitressing.) But those greatest hits/ballads days are now behind me.”

She added, “If anyone wants to come and see me in the future it’s going to be punk rock/no hits.”

Hynde also sung the praises of and shared a video clip of a hard-rocking new song by longtime Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne‘s current project, His Lordship‘s “All Cranked Up.”

The Pretenders currently have no tour dates scheduled, although Hynde has been announced as one of the performers at the Foo Fighters-headlined star-studded tribute concert to late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins that will take place September 3 in London.

Also, Hynde announced in a Facebook post last month that The Pretenders had finished recording a new album.

Hynde explained that the project “started out as more of a Valve Bone Woe sort of thing” — referring to her jazz-influenced 2019 solo album — “but morphed into a rock thing.”

She added, “I guess I just can’t help it. I know I shouldn’t name drop, but in the words of Neil Young ‘she’ll be rocking till she drops.'”

