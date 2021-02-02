The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde to release signature replica of her 1965 Fender Telecaster guitar

Credit: Jill Furmanovsky

A new Chrissie Hynde signature electric guitar that faithfully replicates the 1965 Fender telecaster the Pretenders frontwoman has played for decades will be released this year in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of her band’s sophomore album, Pretenders II.

The Chrissie Hynde Telecaster features an alder body with a worn metallic ice blue lacquer finish, a chrome mirror pickguard, vintage-style single-coil pickups and other elements matching those of Hynde’s ’65 model.

The signature, which marks Hynde’s first collaboration with Fender, will be available for the list price of $1,399.99.

“My guitar tech, David Crubly, convinced me to launch a Fender Signature Telecaster by telling me it might encourage more people to get into bands and music,” Chrissie notes in a statement. “I hope that’s true and know that those who do, won’t look back.”

Adds Fender executive Justin Norvell, “It was a true honor to bring the Chrissie Hynde Telecaster to life. This guitar is as legendary as the artist who inspired its namesake and personalized design features. Chrissie really wanted this model to be as faithful as possible to its original, and she was right to — this Telecaster is packed full of features that punch.”

Chrissie purchased her Telecaster in New York City about 40 years ago, around the same time that Pretenders II was released. The album arrived in August of ’81 and peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200. Although the record yielded no hit singles in the U.S., it included such enduring tunes as “Message of Love,” “Talk of the Town,” “Day After Day,” and The Pretenders’ memorable cover of the Kinks ballad “I Go to Sleep.”

