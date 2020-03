The Pretenders are releasing a new album, Hate for Sale, on May 1st. This will be the band’s 11th studio album and their first since 2016’s Alone. The band have released the album’s first single “The Buzz” which singer Chrissie Hynde says compares love to drug abuse. “I think we all know love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. It’s about that.”, Hynde said in a press release. Which Pretenders song is your favorite? Have you ever been “addicted” to someone?