Peacock has given details on the upcoming reboot of Punky Brewster. They have released the new cast’s pics and have revealed that the show will premiere on February 25th. There will be 10 episodes, and all ten will drop at the same time. Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson are coming back for the show, and Freddy Prinze Jr. will also join the cast. Will you watch the reboot of Punky Brewster?