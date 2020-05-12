The Puzzle Of All Puzzles

Want someone to see red? If you’re looking for another way to entertain yourself and your family, Heinz ketchup has come up with an all red puzzle to keep you busy. The puzzle contains 570 pieces and they’re all red. No images, no lines, nothing. If you want to get your hands on the puzzle, it can be ordered online, picked up at the store, or if you’re lucky you can register to win one of 57 puzzles that will be given away. To register, just comment on the Heinz Instagram post that shows off the puzzle.