The Queen Is Hiring a Social Media Manager

By Queen, we do mean THEE Queen Elizabeth. The reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and great grandmother to seven great-grands does not have time to post on social media. Her schedule could mean money for you! The Royal Household has a job posting for Digital Communications Officer for the Queen The job offers 15% employer contribution into a pension after six months, 33 days vacation including bank holidays, free lunch, access to training and development to support continuous professional development. Salary $38,000. Everything concerning the Royal family is very proper, what is one ratchet post or photo you would post on the Queen’s page?