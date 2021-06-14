The Queen Is One Tough Cookie!

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 95th birthday on Saturday by cutting her cake . . . with a SWORD. At one point, one of her aides tried to tell her there was a knife she could use, and she replied, “I know there is” . . . then kept on rolling with the sword. Although she did need some help from Camilla Parker Bowles. And then later in the day. the Queen met with world leaders, including President Biden. And she got sassy again during a photo op, when she said, quote, “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”