The Queen of Pop has a proposition for Prince Harry & Megan

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesNow that Prince Harry and his wife, Megan Markle, are stepping back from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family, they plan to spend most of their time in North America. Well, they've now got an offer for a place to stay from the queen -- the Queen of Pop, that is.

Madonna posted a video on Instagram that shows her at her dressing table getting made up while she muses about Harry and Megan.

"Don't run off to Canada. It’s so boring there!” Madonna says. "I’ll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West [in New York].”

She then extols the virtues of her Big Apple pad, saying, "It's two-bedroom, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony. I think that's gonna be a winner. That's gonna be the deal-breaker."

"Nope, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW," Madonna insists, referring to Central Park West.

When her make-up artist notes, "The view's better, that's for sure," Madonna agrees, dissing the views from Buckingham Palace as nothing but "a bunch of guys in wooly hats."

The New York Post notes the irony of Madonna offering to sublet her apartment, considering she waged a three-year battle against the co-op board in an attempt to get permission to let her children and her staff stay there when she isn't there herself. She lost that battle in 2018. However, the Post notes that subletting is allowed, provided that prior written approval is obtained by the board of directors.

Meanwhile, Harry, Megan and their son, Archie, have been living on Vancouver Island since their bombshell announcement last month.

Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? ..................🗽❌ #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium pic.twitter.com/gIHeFGhCMZ — Madonna (@Madonna) February 4, 2020

