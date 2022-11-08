The Rascals’ Felix Cavaliere preparing to release new solo album, ‘Then and Now’

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Rascals singer/keyboardist Felix Cavaliere has finished work on a new solo album that he’s expecting to release soon.

Cavaliere tells ABC Audio the album is titled Then and Now, and features a mix of covers and new, original tunes.

“I got this idea to do five songs that influenced me, rerecord those and write five new songs,” he explains.

Cavaliere says he began working on it before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and then continued the project remotely once the health crisis started.

“Then everything was confined to home,” Felix notes. “Thank goodness we got technology, we got computers, we can … record online. I was able to finish it, and I’m pretty excited about it.”

Among the covers Cavaliere recorded for the new album are Jackie Wilson‘s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” and Clarence Carter‘s “Slip Away.”

“First of all, it was really fun, you know, doing songs that you know and love,” Felix says. “It’s nice to do other people’s songs besides your own, you know? And this was a good excuse for me to be able to do that.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer notes he made the album in Nashville, where he now lives, mainly with members of his touring band.

In other news, Cavaliere is teaming up with founding Rascals guitarist Gene Cornish for a fall U.S. tour celebrating the legendary “blue-eyed soul” group’s musical legacy.

The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish’s Time Peace Tour 2022 kicks off November 11 in Staten Island, New York, and runs through a November 20 concert in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Check out Cavaliere’s full schedule at FelixCavaliereMusic.com.

