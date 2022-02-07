The Razzie Nominations For 2021 Have Just Been Announced

The Razzie nominations have been announced. The golden raspberry awards are given the night before the Oscars. The Razzie represents the worst of Hollywood’s 2021 offerings with Bruce Willis getting an entire category dedicated to his acting roles.

2021 Nominations for Worst Picture included: Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version), Infinite, Karen, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Woman in the Window

Worst Actor: Scott Eastwood / Dangerous, Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) / Diana the Musical, LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy, Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen, and Mark Wahlberg / Infinite.

Worst Actress: Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window, Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical, Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass, Taryn Manning / Karen, and Ruby Rose / Vanquish

As for Bruce Willis he’s nominated for the worst role in all of his 2021 movies: American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game

What was the worst film of 2021 in your opinion?