The Recording Academy Announces ” Women In The Mix” Virtual Celebration: Cyndi Lauper, Ingrid Andress, MC Lyte, Sheila E., Tina Tchen And More!

The Recording Academy is hosting “Women In The Mix”, a virtual celebration to recognize female artists, producers, and engineers in the music industry. The event is set to take place on International Women’s Day, March 8th, and will be available on GRAMMY.com. There will be appearances by Cyndi Lauper, Ingrid Andress, MC Lyte, and several other participants. Who is your favorite female artist?