Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. The latest cut is titled “Eddie,” following the earlier single “Tippa My Tongue.” The song nods to the late Eddie Van Halen, who died in October 2020, with Anthony Keidis singing, “It’s only 1983/Please don’t remember me/For what I did with David/You know I’m talking David Lee.” (David Lee Roth acrimoniously departed Van Halen in 1985 after the release of the band’s sixth album, 1984.)

(Pitchfork)