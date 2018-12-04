The Rescue Of Clark Griswold

A realistic Christmas display fools, at least, 1 man! Paying homage to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, a family in Austin, Texas, placed a mannequin hanging off the roof. With the ladder just out of reach, it was meant to replicate the movie scene when Clark Griswold tried to hang up his house lights. A concerned veteran saw this and sprang into action. Caught on camera, the vet sprints up and shouts, “Can you reach it?” while moving the ladder over. He then yells for help. The family has since tracked down the vet and would like to give him something to thank him for his concern and being so ready to help others. They have also now added a sign that reads, “Clark G is part of our Christmas display please do not call 911.”