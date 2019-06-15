The Reviews Are In on “Toy Story 4”

The reviews are in for Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” and don’t worry I won’t be giving out any spoilers.

In this film, Bonnie loves all her toys, except Woody. So she makes her own toy named “Forky” and the adventure ensues.

According to critics, the film is funny and fun, but as far as storyline goes, well they say it’s a bit under par.

They also say that the success and touching ending of the third film makes it difficult for this one to compare, so don’t worry about hiding tears at the end.

Which is your favorite Toy Story character and why? If you could have one of your toys come to life which would it be?