‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 3

If you’re a fan of The Righteous Gemstones you’ll be happy to know that the series will be coming back for a third season.

The announcement of the third season comes just a couple of weeks after season two premiered on HBO on January 9.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading who wouldn’t come back for more?” said EVP of Programming Amy Gravitt.

This season the Gemstones feel the pressure from outsiders and people from their past trying to destroy what they’ve built. Season two comes to an end on February 27.

Have you seen The Righteous Gemstones? Do you know a family like the Gemstones?