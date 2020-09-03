The Rock And His Whole Family Contracted Covid-19!

COVID-19 just made a BIG mistake. It tried to lay the smackdown on THE ROCK and his family.

DWAYNE JOHNSON just revealed that he, his wife, and their two daughters . . . who are 4 and 2 . . . have been sick with the virus. His wife apparently had it pretty bad, but the whole family is, quote, “on the other end of it.”

He called it “one of the most challenging and difficult things” his family has ever gone through, and it’s, quote, “much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”