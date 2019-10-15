The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just released its list of nominees for the class of 2020.

The inductees will be announced this January, with the 35th-anniversary ceremony taking place on May 2 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland.
On the ballot are:
Doobie Brothers
Soundgarden
Motorhead
Dave Matthews
T. Rex
Thin Lizzy
Judas Priest
Pat Benatar
Depeche Mode – this is who I want in!!
MC5
Nine Inch Nails
Todd Rundgren
Whitney Houston
Kraftwerk
Notorious B.I.G.
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.
According to Pitchfork, some of the artists who became eligible this year and could have been nominated include Oasis, Weezer, Aaliyah, Daft Punk, Elliott Smith, Sleater-Kinney, and Wilco.
What do you think of this year’s list? How does it compare to other years? Which bands are still overlooked?