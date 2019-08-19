The Rock Is Off The Market!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally gotten hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram early this morning to share the news with his fans that he’d walked down the aisle the previous day in Hawaii. For the big day, the Jungle Cruise star wore white pants, a semi-sheer white shirt and embracing Hawaiian tradition, accessorized with two draped leis. The singer/songwriter/music producer bride wore a white lace-covered gown complete with a long veil. The newlyweds have been together for 12 years and share daughters Jasmine, three, and Tia, one. Johnson also has an 18 year old daughter from a previous marriage.