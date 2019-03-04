The Rock Just Keeps Getting Cooler and Cooler Every Day!

The Rock took to Instagram to share a touching story.
Great chat with my old man. Felt good to my cold 🖤 to hear him express his love. He’s a weathered soul and like all weathered souls, there’s often a harsh storied path that got them there. Well for my pops that path started at 13yrs old when his mom kicked him out of his house on Christmas day and forced him to live on the streets (very true and fucked up story) so his reality of compassion and love was forged thru pain and toughness. He raised me with that tough physical love and used to beat my ass in the gyms and on wrestling mats. I hated it then as a little boy, but grateful for it today as a man. It’s shaped my DNA and helped inform how I raise my own babies (minus the ass kickings;) but always instilling the value of hard work and discipline. For that I’m grateful and this one felt good. Crazy how full circle life can come. Enjoy your new house pop – what a storied path and thanks for the ass kickings 😉💪🏾🏠 #weathered
He had just got off the phone with father and told his father that he was going to buy him a house, anywhere he wanted to live.
His father is from Florida and selected North Florida. His father told him he was both excited or nervous.
The Rock explained that his dad is an old school tough guy. When he asked his father why he was nervous his dad responded that no one had ever bought him a house before and that this house coming from his son made him so proud and that he loved him.
The Rock said he had never heard his father talk like that and that it felt good to hear.
