The Rock’s Next Role: Krypto The Super-Dog

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s next big role? A super-powered pooch. Johnson has been cast as ‘Krypto the Super-Dog’ in the upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. The move will see Superman’s dog Krypto fight crime while his owner is on vacation – teaming up with a flying cat along the way. Johnson – who will make his DCEU debut next year in Black Adam – will also produce the movie through his company Seven Bucks Productions. Are we scraping the superhero barrel if we’re making movies about their pets? What superhero movies are you excited to see this summer?