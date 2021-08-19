The Rolling Stones’ 40th anniversary Tattoo You reissue, featuring nine bonus tracks, due in October

Polydor/Interscope/UMe

The Rolling Stones have confirmed plans to release an expanded 40th anniversary version of their chart-topping 1981 album, Tattoo You.

The reissue, which will be available in multiple formats and configurations, will arrive on October 22, and will feature nine previously tracks from that period. One of the unheard tracks, the rollicking tune “Living in the Heart of Love,” has been released as an advance digital single.

All versions of the Tattoo You reissue will feature a newly remastered version of the original 11-track album, which includes hits and gems like “Start Me Up,” “Waiting on a Friend,” “Hang Fire,” “Little T&A” and “Neighbours.”

The Super Deluxe edition will be available as either a four-CD or five-LP vinyl set. It includes the nine unreleased tracks, gathered on one CD or two-LP under the title Lost & Found: Rarities, plus a two-disc live collection dubbed Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982, featuring a 26-song performance by The Stones at the famed London venue.

Lost & Found also features covers of the 1963 Jimmy Reed song “Shame, Shame, Shame” and Dobie Gray‘s soulful hit 1973 ballad “Drift Away,” as well as a reggae-flavored rendition of “Start Me Up.” The tracks have been enhanced with newly added vocals and guitars.

Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982 was recorded in June of that year during the Tattoo You tour, and features performances of various Stones classics, select covers like Eddie Cochran‘s “Twenty Flight Rock” and The Big Bopper‘s “Chantilly Lace,” and several songs from Tattoo You.

The box sets also come with a 124-page book featuring hundreds of 200 rare photos, interviews and more.

You can pre-order the reissue now. Here’s the track list of the four-CD version:

CD 1: Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

“Start Me Up”

“Hang Fire”

“Slave”

“Little T&A”

“Black Limousine”

“Neighbours”

“Worried About You”

“Tops”

“Heaven”

“No Use in Crying”

“Waiting on a Friend”

CD 2: Lost & Found: Rarities

“Living in the Heart of Love”

“Fiji Jim”

“Troubles a’ Comin”

“Shame Shame Shame”

“Drift Away”

“It’s a Lie”

“Come to the Ball”

“Fast Talking Slow Walking”

“Start Me Up” (Early Version)

CD 3: Still Life (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

“Under My Thumb”

“When the Whip Comes Down”

“Let’s Spend the Night Together”

“Shattered”

“Neighbours”

“Black Limousine”

“Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”

“Twenty Flight Rock”

“Going to a Go Go”

“Chantilly Lace”

“Let Me Go”

“Time Is on My Side”

“Beast of Burden”

“Let It Bleed”

CD 4: Still Life (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Band Introductions

“Little T&A”

“Tumbling Dice”

“She’s So Cold”

“Hang Fire”

“Miss You”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Brown Sugar”

“Start Me Up”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

