The Rolling Stones’ 40th anniversary ‘Tattoo You’ reissue hit stores today

Polydor/Interscope/UMe

The Rolling Stones‘ expanded 40th anniversary version of their chart-topping 1981 album Tattoo You got its release today.

The reissue, which is available in multiple formats and configurations, features nine previously unreleased tracks from that period.

All versions of the Tattoo You reissue feature a newly remastered version of the original 11-track album, which includes such hits and gems as “Start Me Up,” “Waiting on a Friend,” “Hang Fire,” “Little T&A” and “Neighbours.”

The Super Deluxe edition is available as either a four-CD or five-LP vinyl set. It includes the nine unreleased tracks gathered on one CD or two-LP under the title Lost & Found, plus a two-disc live collection dubbed Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982, featuring a 26-song performance by The Stones at the famed London venue.

Lost & Found features covers of the 1970 Chi-Lites tune “Troubles a’ Comin,” the 1963 Jimmy Reed song “Shame, Shame, Shame,” and Dobie Gray‘s soulful hit 1973 ballad “Drift Away,” as well as a reggae-flavored rendition of “Start Me Up.” The tracks have been enhanced with newly added vocals and guitars.

Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982 was recorded in June of that year during the Tattoo You tour, and features performances of various Stones classics, select covers like Eddie Cochran‘s “Twenty Flight Rock” and The Big Bopper‘s “Chantilly Lace,” and several songs from Tattoo You.

The box sets also come with a 124-page book featuring hundreds of 200 rare photos, interviews and more.

In conjunction with the Tattoo You reissue’s arrival, a new video trailer for the collection has premiered at The Stones’ YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, The Stones continues their 2021 U.S. tour with a concert this Sunday in Minneapolis.

Here’s the track list of the reissue’s four-CD version:

CD 1: Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

“Start Me Up”

“Hang Fire”

“Slave”

“Little T&A”

“Black Limousine”

“Neighbours”

“Worried About You”

“Tops”

“Heaven”

“No Use in Crying”

“Waiting on a Friend”

CD 2: Lost & Found: Rarities

“Living in the Heart of Love”

“Fiji Jim”

“Troubles a’ Comin”

“Shame Shame Shame”

“Drift Away”

“It’s a Lie”

“Come to the Ball”

“Fast Talking Slow Walking”

“Start Me Up” (Early Version)

CD 3: Still Life (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

“Under My Thumb”

“When the Whip Comes Down”

“Let’s Spend the Night Together”

“Shattered”

“Neighbours”

“Black Limousine”

“Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”

“Twenty Flight Rock”

“Going to a Go Go”

“Chantilly Lace”

“Let Me Go”

“Time Is on My Side”

“Beast of Burden”

“Let It Bleed”

CD 4: Still Life (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Band Introductions

“Little T&A”

“Tumbling Dice”

“She’s So Cold”

“Hang Fire”

“Miss You”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Brown Sugar”

“Start Me Up”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.