The Rolling Stones add more shows to ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour

Courtesy of The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have added some more dates to their upcoming Hackney Diamonds tour.

Not long after the presale for tickets launched, the band announced second dates in two cities: East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to the already announced show on May 23, The Stones will now play New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on May 26, with a June 30 date added to Chicago’s Soldier Field to go with the already announced June 26 gig. Both new dates are being billed as “second and final shows,” so if fans are hoping for more dates in those cities, it seems unlikely.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, December 1. A complete list of dates can be found at therollingstones.com.

As for that presale, it was available to members of AARP, which is sponsoring the tour. According to The New York Post, so many people wanted access to the tickets that it crashed the organization’s site. Fans who went to the site were met with a message about technical difficulties, informing them, “Our team is actively working to fix the issue, and we hope to resolve it soon. Thank you for your patience.”

Meanwhile, The Stones have just released the lyric video for the Hackney Diamonds track “Bite My Head Off,” their collaboration with Paul McCartney. The clip features footage from their album release concert, which took place at the intimate venue Racket in New York on October 19.

