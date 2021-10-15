Music News

The Rolling Stones add November 23 show in Florida that will close out US tour

The Rolling Stones are giving fans an extra chance to see them perform on their current No Filter Tour of the U.S. The band has just announced a November 23 concert at the Hard Rock Live venue at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, which will be the final show of the trek.

According to a press statement, the Hard Rock Live concert will be the most intimate performance The Stones have given in more than a decade. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Monday, October 18, at 10 a.m. ET, and will be available at MyHRL.com.

“[W]e are honored to have the privilege of hosting perhaps the most iconic rock band of all-time on the final date of their North American tour,” says Hard Rock International executive Keith Sheldon. “With what will be by far the most intimate performance on the No Filter Tour, we know this will be an incredibly special evening at our 6,500 seat Hard Rock Live venue.”

The Rolling Stones next concert will take place Sunday, October 17, in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, the second of two shows the band has scheduled at the venue.

