The Rolling Stones and Jimmy Page

Some are calling it the holy grail of rock and roll finds. The Rolling Stones, with Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin guesting on lead guitar. The Stones are releasing a multi-format, deluxe issue of their 1973 classic album, “Goats Head Soup” on September 4th. They’ll include this song, “Scarlet”, as one of the ten bonus tracks. Keith believes that he walked into a recording studio as Zeppelin was wrapping up. The Stones were booked next, so Page stuck around. Keith says the song was just a demo, but it came out good.