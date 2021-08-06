The Rolling Stones Are Doing A Private Concert For One Special Person

How wild is this? The pleasures of having LOTS of money! The Rolling Stones will be playing a private concert for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The iconic rock band will play for Kraft and over 200 guests at Gillette Stadium on September 20th. For the Stones, it’s a chance to tighten the band for its tour that launches 6-days later. The Rolling Stones previously played a private show for Kraft at Gillette Stadium in 2016. Kraft is 80-years old. Mick Jagger is 78! What band would you pick for your private concert?