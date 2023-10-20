The Rolling Stones Are Out With New Music

Can you imagine this? You’re in a nightclub dancing to the tunes being spun by the DJ, when all of a sudden these guys come cruising on stage!! The Rolling Stones were joined by Lady Gaga for a surprise show in New York City last night. “Variety” says 500 people packed into a Manhattan club called Racket to hear the Stones play songs off their new album “Hackney Diamonds,” interspersed with classics like “Tumbling Dice” and “Jumping Jack Flash.” Lady Gaga joined them for their new song “Sweet Sound of Heaven,” which can also be heard on the new album. “Hackney Diamonds” is their first album of original material in 18 years.