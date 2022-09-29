The Rolling Stones’ ‘Bridges to Babylon’ album celebrates 25th anniversary today

Universal Music Group

Today, September 29, marks the 25th anniversary of the release of The Rolling Stones‘ 23rd U.S. studio album, Bridges to Babylon, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200.

While the 13-track collection yielded no U.S. pop hits, three singles from the record broke into the top 20 of Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock chart — “Anybody Seen My Baby?,” “Saint of Me” and “Flip the Switch,” which reached #3, #13 and #14, respectively.

While The Stones were recording “Anybody Seen My Baby?,” guitarist Keith Richards‘ daughter Angela pointed out to him that the melody of the chorus was similar to that of Canadian singer k.d. lang‘s 1992 hit “Constant Craving,” so lang and her co-writer Ben Mink were given songwriting credits on the Stones tune alongside Richards and Mick Jagger.

The music video for “Anybody Seen My Baby?” features Angelina Jolie.

Bridges to Babylon was recorded at Ocean Way Recording studio in Los Angeles, and in addition to The Stones’ core members — Jagger, Richards, guitarist Ronnie Wood and drummer Charlie Watts — a variety of guest musicians and singers contributed to the sessions.

Among them were longtime Stones touring member Darryl Jones, Me’Shell Ndegeocello, Living Colour‘s Doug Wimbish and album co-producer Don Was on bass; guitarist Waddy Wachtel; keyboardists Billy Preston and Benmont Tench; jazz sax great Wayne Shorter; rapper Biz Markie; ex-Beach Boy Blondie Chaplin on multiple instruments and backing vocals; and famed session drummer Jim Keltner on percussion.

To support Bridges to Babylon, The Rolling Stones mounted a major tour that featured 108 dates and ran from September 1997 to September 1998.

The album has been certified Platinum for sales of over 1 million copies in the U.S.

Here’s the full track list of Bridges to Babylon:

“Flip the Switch”

“Anybody Seen My Baby?”

“Low Down”

“Already Over Me”

“Gunface”

“You Don’t Have to Mean It”

“Out of Control”

“Saint of Me”

“Might as Well Get Juiced”

“Always Suffering”

“Too Tight”

“Thief in the Night”

“How Can I Stop”

