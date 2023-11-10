The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and The Beatles among this year’s Grammy nominees

Courtesy CBS/The Recording Academy

The Rolling Stones‘ return to music did not go unnoticed by the Recording Academy.

The world’s greatest rock and roll band scored a nomination for Best Rock Song for “Angry,” the lead single from Hackney Diamonds, the band’s first new album of original songs since 2005.

Meanwhile, Paul Simon‘s first album of new material since 2016, Seven Psalms, is up for Best Folk Album, as is Joni Mitchell‘s recent live release, Joni Mitchell At Newport.

Bruce Springsteen‘s latest album, Only The Strong Survive, features cover versions of old R&B songs. Though it doesn’t contain any original music, it’s earned him a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

The Beatles‘ newly produced animated video for their Revolver track “I’m Only Sleeping” is nominated for Best Music Video, while the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream and the Little Richard documentary I Am Everything are up for Best Music Film.

In the category of Best Historical Album, Lou Reed‘s Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition earned a nomination.

The Grammys will air February 4 on CBS.

