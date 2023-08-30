The Rolling Stones continue to tease new album; news coming next week

ABC/ Ida Mae Astute

It looks like fans of The Rolling Stones won’t have to wait much longer for news on their upcoming album.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers continue to tease the album, which looks to be called Hackney Diamonds. They’ve launched a new website, which just reads “Welcome to Hackney Diamonds,” along with the caution “warning weak glass” and a picture of a hammer.

After clicking on the site a few times, The Stones’ lips logo, all broken up like glass, appears, along with a countdown that ends Wednesday, September 6.

On social media, the band also posted a series of photos of the cracked lips logo projected onto several iconic locations in New York, Paris, Madrid and Berlin.

The Stones first started teasing a new album earlier this month with a cryptic newspaper ad in the British paper the Hackney Gazette. Although they didn’t confirm they were behind it, many fans picked up on the connection because the band’s hits, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Shattered” were mentioned in the text. The “I” in Diamonds was also dotted with the lips logo.

And there’s no doubt fans have been waiting a long time for an album from The Stones. It will be their first record since 2016’s Blue and Lonesome,﻿ which was an album of blues covers. Their last album of original songs was 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

