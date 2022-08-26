The Rolling Stones debut restored version of 1967 “We Love You” promo video

The Rolling Stones in 1967; GAB Archive/Redferns

An official music video for The Rolling Stones‘ 1967 U.K. single “We Love You” got its premiere Friday on the ABKCO label’s YouTube channel.

The visual is a restored 4K version of a promotional film that was directed by Peter Whitehead, the filmmaker who directed the 1965 Rolling Stones documentary Charlie Is My Darling Ireland 1965.

The clip features references to the legal troubles The Rolling Stones were experiencing at the time, particularly the February ’67 arrest of Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Jagger’s then-girlfriend, singer/actress Marianne Faithfull, on drug-related charges at Richards’ Redlands residence in Sussex.

During the incident, Faithfull had just come out of a bath and covered herself with an animal fur when the police arrested her. The video includes scenes of a mock trial where Richards portrays a judge who’s wearing a wig made out of rolled-up tabloid newspapers, and Faithfull approaches the bench and presents Keith with an animal fur as evidence.

The film also includes a glimpse at a newspaper headline reporting that Stones guitarist Brian Jones had also been arrested for drug possession in a separate incident. The video is made up mainly of scenes of The Stones working on music in a studio, but it also features footage of the band being mobbed by fans while performing.

“We Love You” was recorded during the summer of 1967 at London’s Olympic Studios and featured guest backing vocals by The Beatles‘ John Lennon and Paul McCartney, as well as piano by lauded session musician Nicky Hopkins. The single reached #8 on the U.K. chart. In the U.S., “We Love You” initially appeared as the B-side of the single “Dandelion,” which peaked at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

