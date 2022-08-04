The Rolling Stones’ debut restored versions of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” promo videos

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Newly restored versions of two official Rolling Stones promotional videos for the band’s classic 1968 hit “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” have debuted at the ABKCO label’s YouTube channel.

The videos, which were directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, were shot on the same day in the spring of ’68 at Olympic Studios in London and feature two versions of the song. Both clips have been restored in the high-res 4K format.

One of the videos features The Stones’ classic early lineup — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman — wearing face makeup and performing as a recording of the single version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” plays, with Jagger also singing live along with the track.

The other video features the band performing without makeup along with a completely different recording of the tune.

Lindsay-Hogg, who also directed the famed concert film The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus and The Beatles‘ Let It Be documentary, recalls that he shot the video featuring the band without makeup first, and he then got the idea to have the members add some color to their faces while watching Jones put on some makeup during a break in the filming.

“When I edited them and played them back, they loved the videos,” Lindsey-Hogg notes. “I’d hate to think they didn’t, because then I went on to do their videos for 15 years.”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” topped the U.K. singles chart in June 1968 and peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

