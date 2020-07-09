The Rolling Stones' 'Goats Head Soup' reissue due in Sept; listen to previously unheard track "Criss Cross" now

UMe

The Rolling Stones’ reissue campaign continues: A new multi-format release of 1973’s Goats Head Soup is due September 4 — with some surprises.

The box set, deluxe CD and vinyl versions of the reissue will include ten bonus tracks, featuring alternate versions, outtakes and three previously unheard tracks. The first of those, “Criss Cross,” is available now as a digital single, and as an instant download with pre-orders of the album. There’s a video, to boot.

In addition to “Criss Cross,” the previously unheard tracks include “Scarlet” — with guitar by Jimmy Page and bass by Blind Faith‘s Rick Grech — and “All the Rage.”

The box set version of the album includes Brussels Affair, a 15-track live album recorded on the fall 1973 tour in support of Goats Head Soup. It was previously only available as part of the Stones’ 2012 “official bootleg” live album series, and includes performances of several tracks from the then-new album, including “Angie” and “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker).”

More extras available with the various formats include videos for “Angie,” “Silver Train” and “Dancing with Mr. D,” plus a 100-page book of photos, essays and tour posters.

“Angie” was the only single released from the album in the U.K.; in the U.S, the album spun off an addition al hit: “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker).”

The Stones’ lineup on Goats Head Soup was Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, guitarist Mick Taylor, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts, with contributions from Nicky Hopkins, Billy Preston, Ian “Stu” Stewart and sax player Bobby Keys.

In addition to the original album tracks, here’s the track listing of the bonus material:

Rarities & Alternative Mixes

“Scarlet”

“All the Rage”

“Criss Cross”

“100 Years Ago” (Piano Demo)

“Dancing with Mr D” (Instrumental)

“Heartbreaker” (Instrumental)

“Hide Your Love” (Alternative Mix)

“Dancing with Mr D”(Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

“Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

“Silver Train” (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

And here’s the track listing for Brussels Affair — Live 1973:

“Brown Sugar”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Happy”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Star Star”

“Dancing with Mr D”

“Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

“Angie”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“All Down the Line”

“Rip This Joint”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“Street Fighting Man“





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.