The Rolling Stones’ ‘GRRR Live!’ debuts in ‘Billboard’ Album Sales chart Top 10

The Rolling Stones’ latest live album is a hit.

The band’s GRRR Live! debuts at number seven on the Billboard Total Album Sales chart, which since May of 1991 has tallied album releases based on traditional album sales, as opposed to the Billboard 200, which ranks them based on sales, streaming and more.

This is the fifth straight year the band has landed in the Top 10 on this chart.

GRRR Live! was recorded at the band’s December 15, 2012, concert at Newark’s Prudential Center, which was part of their 50 & Counting tour, celebrating their 50th anniversary. It features guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys.

