The Rolling Stones honored with the Brit Billion Award

The Rolling Stones are the latest artists to be honored with a Brit Billion Award by the British Phonographic Industry.

The award is given to artists who achieve one billion career U.K. streams, based on calculations by the Official Charts Company. Some of their most streamed tunes include “Paint It, Black,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Start Me Up.”

“Few artists have crossed generational divides in quite the way the Rolling Stones have. Their iconic songs and albums are era-defining, but the band remain as contemporary as ever,” says Dr. Jo Twist OBE, BPI chief executive. “The BPI is thrilled to honor them with a BRIT Billion Award, which underscores both the timeless appeal of their music and the extent to which they are now also connecting with a new wave of fans thanks to streaming.”

The Stones are now the longest active artists to receive a Brit Billion honor. They are one of 25 artists who have earned the award, including ABBA, Queen, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

In other Rolling Stones news, the band’s new album, Hackney Diamonds, has now reached #1 in 14 countries, including the U.K., Germany, Australia, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand and more. In the U.S., it debuted at #3.

