The Rolling Stones launch SIXTY tour in Madrid; band plays “Out of Time” for the first time live at show

Javier Bragado/Redferns

The Rolling Stones kicked off their SIXTY tour in fine form last night with a two-hour show in front of a sold-out crowd of 53,000 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The Stones’ 19-song set included their first-ever live performance of the 1966 gem “Out of Time.” The show also featured rendtions of such classic as “Street Fighting Man,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “Tumblin’ Dice,” “Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Miss You,” “Start Me Up,” “Paint It Black,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

The British rock legends also played their most recent single, 2020’s “Living in a Ghost Town,” as well as their 1978 hit “Beast of Burden,” the latter of which was chosen by an online fan vote.

During the concert, the band celebrated guitarist Ronnie Wood‘s 75th birthday, singing “Happy Birthday to You” to Wood with help from the audience.

According to NME, the concert began with a video tribute to late Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died last August at age 80. Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine also was addressed, with footage of the war-torn country shown during the group’s performance of “Gimme Shelter.”

Meanwhile, as he’s done for many years, Wood is creating illustrated set lists for each concert The Stones play on tour, and limited-edition prints of the painted lists at his online art store. The set list for the Madrid show is available now, priced at $100.

The next concert on The Stones’ 60th anniversary European trek is scheduled for this Sunday, June 5, in Munich, Germany.

Here’s the full set list of the Madrid show:

“Street Fighting Man”

“19th Nervous Breakdown”

“Sad Sad Sad”

“Tumblin’ Dice”

“Out of Time”

“Beast of Burden” (vote)

“Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Living in a Ghost Town”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Happy”

“Slipping Away”

“Miss You”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Start Me Up”

“Paint It Black”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“Gimme Shelter”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.