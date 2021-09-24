The Rolling Stones launching 2021 US tour Sunday in St. Louis, letting fans choose one song for the set

Credit: J.Bouquet

Just a reminder that The Rolling Stones will kick off their 2021 No Filter Tour of the U.S. this Sunday, September 26, in St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center.

The trek marks the band’s first-ever without longtime drummer Charlie Watts, who died August 24 at age 80. Stepping in for Watts will be respected session drummer Steve Jordan, who Charlie had chosen as his fill-in before his passing.

The Rolling Stones are giving fans the opportunity to help pick one song that they’ll play at each show of the tour, by visiting Vote.RollingStones.com. The tunes that fans can choose from for the St. Louis gig are “Angie,” “Fool to Cry,” “Ruby Tuesday” or “Wild Horses.” Those who participate in the voting also can enter a competition to win a personalized video message from one of the band members.

Ahead of the tour, the Stones have posted a special video message from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on their social media pages. In the clip, they express their excitement about returning to the road, and encourage people who come out to the shows to get the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask and/or get tested for the virus.

The band’s U.S. tour leg features a total of 13 shows, and runs through a November 20 concert in Austin, Texas. Check out the group’s full schedule at RollingStones.com.

Looking forward to seeing you at a show soon, keep safe! pic.twitter.com/sDPDsCvYjg — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 24, 2021

