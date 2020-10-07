The Rolling Stones, Mariah Carey & more nominated for inaugural Lockdown Awards

Courtesy of LiveXLive

During a year when the music industry had to move entirely online, a new awards show is celebrating the best virtual performances.

The inaugural Lockdown Awards, presented by the streaming platform LiveXLive, will be held on December 11. It includes categories such as Favorite Zoom Performance, Favorite Group/All-Star Performance and Favorite Cover.

Among the nominees for Favorite Zoom Performance are The Rolling Stones and Mariah Carey. The Stones have been nominated for their performance of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on the One World: Together at Home special, while Mariah received her nod for her medley of “Through the Rain” and “Make It Happen” that was shown on the Rise Up New York Robin Hood Relief Benefit.

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton has been nominated for the Favorite Song for the Soul award for her performance of “Try,” from the A Night of Covenant House Stars benefit.

To see all the nominees and vote for your favorites, visit LiveXLive.com/TheLockdownAwards.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.