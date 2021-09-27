The Rolling Stones pay tribute to Charlie Watts at 2021 tour kickoff in St. Louis

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones kicked off their first tour ever without longtime drummer Charlie Watts on Sunday at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

The show began with a tribute to Watts, who died August 24 at age 80, and marked the band’s first official concert with Charlie’s handpicked fill-in, acclaimed drummer Steve Jordan.

The Stones played a 19-song set made up mainly of classics from their back catalog, and also included a rendition of their 2020 single, “Living in a Ghost Town.”

A few days before the concert, fans were given the chance to vote on one song that would appear in the set, and the 1971 hit “Wild Horses” was chosen over “Angie,” “Fool to Cry” and “Ruby Tuesday.”

The Rolling Stones kicked off the show with “Street Fighting Man” and wrapped things up with their signature tune “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” As the band gathered at the front of the stage at the end of the gig, a photo of Watts appeared on the screen behind them.

Frontman Mick Jagger has posted a brief video clip from the show on his social media pages showing him singing a segment of “Midnight Rambler,” and accompanied by the message, “Thanks St. Louis for a great night!”

In addition, the band has posted an image of guitarist Ronnie Wood‘s illustrated set list for the St. Louis concert at the band’s own social media sites, and limited-edition prints of the hand-drawn list have been made available for purchase at Wood’s official online store.

The Stones’ 2021 No Filter Tour of the U.S. continues this Thursday, September 30, with a show in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here’s the band full set list from the St. Louis concert:

“Street Fighting Man”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Under My Thumb”

“19th Nervous Breakdown”

“Wild Horses”

“Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Living in a Ghost Town”

“Start Me Up”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Happy”

“Slipping Away”

“Miss You”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Paint It Black”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“Gimme Shelter”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Thank you St. Louis for a great opening night! You can order a special print of @ronniewood’s set list at: https://t.co/He4mYU5ehQ pic.twitter.com/QGG8fNX7CS — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 27, 2021

Thanks St. Louis for a great night! pic.twitter.com/eQauxqXsla — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 27, 2021

