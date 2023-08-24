The Rolling Stones pay tribute to the late Charlie Watts

Matt Kent/FilmMagic

The Rolling Stones have paid tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away two years ago on August 24, 2021.

The band posted some dashing photos of Watts through the years on their official Instagram account, writing, “Today, with much love, we remember our dear Charlie. We miss you everyday.”

Charlie’s bandmates shared their own tributes as well.

Mick Jagger posted some photos and video of Charlie on his Instagram Story, while Keith Richards shared a black-and-white picture of them together.

“Charlie Watts was my bed,” Keith wrote. “I could lay on there, and I know that not only would I have a good sleep, but I’d wake up and it’d still be rocking,” adding, “Miss you, Charlie.”

Ronnie Wood also posted a photo of him and Charlie along with two

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.