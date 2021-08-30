The Rolling Stones post video tribute to Charlie Watts

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have posted a video montage on their social media sites paying tribute to their longtime drummer, Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday, August 24, at age 80.

The two-minute clip, which is soundtracked to the 1973 Stones song “If You Can’t Rock Me,” features a variety of archival photos and film and video segments from throughout Watts’ long career with the band.

The homage also includes a clip of an interview with Charlie in which he recalls what he thought when he was asked to join The Stones.

“[T]hey talked in terms of a band, a commitment in other words,” Watts said. “[I thought,] ‘Oh, this will go on for a year, and next year fold up.'”

The video also features a clip of Mick Jagger introducing Watts to the audience as “the Wembley whammer” during a show at London’s Wembley Stadium. The tribute ends with a photo that Keith Richards posted on his own social media pages after Charlie’s death, showing a photo of Watts’ drum kit and a sign hanging from it that reads, “Closed — Please Call Again.”

All three surviving current Stones members — Jagger, Richards and Ronnie Wood — posted photographic tributes to Watts following his passing. Ex-Stones bassist Bill Wyman posted his own homage to his former band mate on his official website that reads, “Charlie, you were like a brother to me. In the band and in life. Rest in peace.”

As previously reported, The Stones are planning to move forward with their 2021 U.S. tour with veteran session drummer Steve Jordan standing in for Watts, which was arranged prior to Watts’ passing. The trek kicks off September 26 in St. Louis.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.