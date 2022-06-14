The Rolling Stones postpone a second show following Mick Jagger’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have now postponed a second show following frontman Mick Jagger‘s positive COVID-19 test.

After calling off their show in Amsterdam on Monday, the band has announced on their socials that this Friday’s show in Bern, Switzerland, is also postponed.

The statement adds, “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

As of now, The Stones will perform at their next scheduled date in Milan, Italy, on June 21. Details on the rescheduling of the Friday show will be announced soon, the band says, and tickets that have already been purchased for the Bern concert will be honored for the new date.

So far, Jagger hasn’t made any public comment about this latest postponement, nor has guitarist Keith Richards. Both of them took to social media to comment on the Amsterdam postponement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.