The Rolling Stones postpone tour as Mick Jagger seeks medical treatment

The Rolling Stones announced Saturday that they are postponing their tour so Mick Jagger can undergo medical treatment.

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

No other details about 75-year-old Jagger’s condition were provided.

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

Jagger via Instagram that he hates letting the fans down but he’s “looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold on to current tickets which will be valid for the rescheduled dates.