The Rolling Stones release newly restored video for “Child of the Moon”

ABKCO Records

The Rolling Stones have shared a newly restored music video for “Child of the Moon,” the Mick Jagger and Keith Richards-penned track that was a B-side to the hit “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

Originally shot in 1968 as a promotional film, the clip, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, features all five original members of the band, along with actress Dame Eileen June Atkins. The moody video, shot on a farm near Enfield, outside north London, is now being released in both a standard color and a 4K resolution black and white version.

“Child of the Moon” is the latest restored video released by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and ABKCO Music & Records. They previously shared restored videos for “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “We Love You,” “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” and “2000 Light Years From Home,” with more coming this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.