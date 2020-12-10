The Rolling Stones releasing red-vinyl edition of 2019 'Honk' compilation via band's London store

The Rolling Stones/Universal Music Group

The Rolling Stones have announced the release of a special red-vinyl three-LP version of their 2019 compilation Honk, which is available exclusively at the band’s RS No.9 Carnaby store in London and online at Carnaby.TheRollingStonesShop.co.uk.

The triple-disc retrospective, which is priced at $60, is pressed on 180-gram vinyl and is half-speed mastered. It features 36 tracks, and includes at least one song from every studio album that The Stones released from 1971 through 2016.

Among the well-known tunes featured on the collection: “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar,” “Miss You,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Wild Horses,” “Angie,” “Beast of Burden” and “Waiting on a Friend.” Also appearing is the 2013 hit “Doom and Gloom” and three songs from The Stones’ 2016 blues covers album, Blue & Lonesome.

Not included on the red-vinyl version of Honk are the 10 bonus recent live performances that appeared on the deluxe editions of the album released in 2019.

The red-vinyl Honk‘s album cover can be brought to life using a special lens filter that you can access at the RS No.9 Carnaby store’s Instagram account.

Honk is the latest in a series of limited-edition Rolling Stones reissues pressed on the new “Stones Red” color vinyl that are being sold via RS No.9 Carnaby and its online store.

According to the website, the Honk three-LP set will officially be released on January 8, 2021, and there’s a limit of four per customer.

Here’s the Honk track list:

Disc 1

Side A

“Start Me Up”

“Brown Sugar”

“Rocks Off”

“Miss You”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Just Your Fool”

Side B

“Wild Horses”

“Fool to Cry”

“Angie”

“Beast of Burden”

“Hot Stuff”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

Disc 2

Side A

“Rock and a Hard Place”

“Doom and Gloom”

“Love Is Strong”

“Mixed Emotions”

“Don’t Stop”

“Ride ‘Em On Down”

Side B

“Bitch”

“Harlem Shuffle”

“Hate to See You Go”

“Rough Justice”

“Happy”

“Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

“One More Shot”

Disc 3

Side A

“Respectable”

“You Got Me Rocking”

“Rain Fall Down”

“Dancing with Mr D”

“Undercover (of the Night)”

“Emotional Rescue”

Side B

“Waiting on a Friend”

“Saint of Me”

“Out of Control”

“Streets of Love”

“Out of Tears”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.