The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood to display artwork at his UK estate Ashridge House in August

Credit: Dave Hogan

The COVID-19 pandemic has given Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood more time to focus on one of his other passions, his art, and now a new exhibition of the veteran rocker’s work is scheduled to go on display later this summer at the historic Ashridge House estate in the London suburb of Berkhamsted, U.K.

The exhibit, dubbed “Ronnie Wood x Ashridge House,” will feature some of Wood’s favorite paintings, as well as select sculptures and etchings he’s created. Some of the artwork has never been displayed before, and a number of pieces have been produced in recent months during the coronavirus lockdown. One room in the mansion will be dedicated to paintings Wood has done of Ashridge House and its grounds. In addition, a large tapestry featuring Ronnie’s interpretation of thew cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic 1968 album Beggars Banquet will be hung in the Ashridge House entrance.

“I’ve long been inspired by the beauty of Ashridge House and its incredible gardens,” says Wood. “I’ve passed by it many times and have always been intrigued by what it’s like inside and the story of the place. I’ve recreated Ashridge in many of my paintings over the years, so to finally go inside and explore such a historic and fascinating place and have the opportunity to show my work there is a really special moment.”

The exhibit will be open to the public from August 22 to August 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Tickets cots 10 pounds each — about $12.30 — not including fees. All proceeds will be donated to the U.K.’s National Health Service. Visitors are asked to maintain social-distancing protocols.

For more info, visit AshridgeHouse.org.uk and Eventbrite.com.

By Matt Friedlander

