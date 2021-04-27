The Rolling Stones’ RS No.9 Carnaby brand unveils new fashion collection

Carnaby Products

Last year, The Rolling Stones launched their fashion and lifestyle brand, RS No. 9 Carnaby, named after London’s famed fashion center of the ’60s, Carnaby Street. The brand’s new Springs/Summer 2021 collection has now launched, both online and at the brand’s brick-and-mortar store in London.

The men’s and women’s fashions, inspired by beach and surf culture, feature various iterations of the band’s iconic tongue and lips logo on t-shirts, sweatshirts, tees, tanks, shorts, polo and Hawaiian shirts and more.

Shades of lemon yellow and cobalt blue lend a summery feel to the pieces, which range from $35 for a kids’ t-shirt to $125 for a zippered anorak.

Additional collections are also available at the website.

And because you can’t always get what you want when it comes to fashion, the band is also offering an additional special Sticky Fingers collection of merchandise, marking the 50th anniversary of the legendary album, which was released April 23, 1971.

